Bidding on Robert Kraft Super Bowl ring hits $1M with 9 days to go

If you’re hoping to swoop in late on the Robert Kraft Super Bowl ring auction, be prepared to open your checkbook.

Bidding on the New England Patriots memento hit $1 million on Tuesday. And there are still nine days left on the auction.

The Patriots owner put up for sale his personal Super Bowl ring from New England’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Super Bowl LI. The auction is part of the All-In Challenge created by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin to fight food insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday, the All-In Challenge claimed to have raised more than $40 million while vowing 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit multiple charities combatting hunger.

The massive ring commemorates the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl victory from 2017. Kraft said he chose this ring that marked New England’s comeback from a 28-3 deficit as a parallel to the fight against COVID-19.

“We came back, and we won,” Kraft said last week while announcing the auction. “And I thought about what’s going on at this time and wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health-care workers. ...

“It showed how we came back. We’re the greatest country in the world with the greatest people who feel a sense of team and work together during the toughest times.”

Robert Kraft's 283-diamond ring from the 28-3 Super Bowl

Kraft also announced the he would fly the winning bidder in on a private plane for a personal ring presentation and dinner.

Meanwhile, the auction gives Kraft an opportunity to keep boasting about 28-3 and show off his massive 283-diamond ring while he still has it.

