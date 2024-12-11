Bid rejected: Arsenal make the right call after Euro giants’ low-ball offer

Arsenal have reportedly rejected a transfer bid from Napoli for Polish defender Jakub Kiwior as we edge closer to January.

Although the transfer window hasn’t opened yet, it seems there is strong interest in Kiwior, who has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

As many as ten clubs are eyeing up Kiwior, as CaughtOffside recently revealed, and there’s now been another update on the former Spezia man’s future.

According to Tuttosport, as cited and translated by the Metro, Napoli have seen an offer worth around £12.5m for Kiwior turned down by Arsenal.

That is surely the right call by the Gunners, with Kiwior showing his worth as a reliable and important squad player, even if he’s unlikely to ever get into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI ahead of the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

Jakub Kiwior transfer blocked by Arsenal – and rightly so

Jakub Kiwior in action for Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal saw how damaging it can be to lose a key player without having adequate backup when Saliba missed that important run of games towards the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Frenchman had been rock solid for the north London giants that season, but they lost their lead at the top of the table when Rob Holding had to fill in for him.

Having someone like Kiwior ready to step in when needed is crucial for a club like Arsenal over the course of a long season competing in so many competitions.

The 24-year-old would undoubtedly be a fine signing for a club like Napoli, and he’d probably get the chance to play a lot more often if he went there.

However, AFC need to think about the state of Arteta’s squad here and can’t be pandering to the desires of players who want more playing time, especially in the middle of the season when finding a replacement would be that much harder.