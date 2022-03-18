Bid for a Banksy to help raise cash for Kyiv hospital

A print of CND Soldiers by Banksy is being sold to raise money for Ukraine (Banksy)

Thousands of pounds will be raised to help a Ukrainian hospital when a rare work by Banksy goes under the hammer.

The print of CND soldiers by the secretive street artist has been donated by an anonymous art collector with bidding starting at £20,000.

All the money raised will go to the National Specialised Children’s Hospital in Kyiv.

The original mural was created shortly after the outbreak of the Iraq War in 2003 before it was recreated for a Tate Britain show in 2007.

Banksy’s works are increasingly sought after, with one of his paintings selling for a record £18.5 million last year.

Bidding ends on March 27 and bids should be emailed to bidding@myartbroker.com

Meanwhile, money is expected to be raised for Ukrainian refugees by the sale of digital artworks depicting the invasion of the country.

The works will be sold as digital images with all the funds going into a special cryptocurrency account set up by the Ukrainian government.

Eric Pelletier, the CEO of World Art Bank which is helping organise the sale, said it was “a digital approach to the age-old problem of helping a country under threat and supporting its refugees”.

He said the scheme allowed art lovers “a great opportunity to provide direct financial support to the Ukrainian people by the purchase of art”.

The beleaguered Ukrainian government began accepting donations of digital currencies like bitcoin to pay towards the war effort last month and has reportedly raised around £50 million so far.

Earlier this week, it launched an official website where people around the world can donate via cryptocurrencies with the money going towards Ukraine’s military and humanitarian efforts.

:: For more information go to https://www.myartbroker.com/abanksy4ukraine