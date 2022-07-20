Bicyclist riding on sidewalk fell onto road in Broward. Then the unthinkable happened

A 59-year-old bicyclist riding on the sidewalk in Broward County died Tuesday after a tow truck hit him as he was falling onto the road, police said.

Around 4:00 p.m., Ronald David Bastian was riding on the northbound sidewalk at the 500 block of Northwest 27th Avenue when he appeared to have clipped a utility pole with his left pedal, causing him to land headfirst onto the street with his feet still on the sidewalk, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.

As a tow truck carrying a box truck drove by, Bastian fell in between both vehicles — when he was subsequently struck by the rear passenger side tires of the box truck, police said. Authorities noted there was only one northbound lane available due to construction.

Bastian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Elvys Martinez, the 22-year-old Miami Gardens man who was driving the tow truck, is cooperating with investigators, they said. Excessive speed wasn’t a contributing factor to the crash, according to police.