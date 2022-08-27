Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle in hit-and-run near MCC Longview campus

A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning near the Metropolitan Community College’s Longview campus, police said.

The crash happened around 6:17 a.m. at the intersection of Longview Road and View High Drive, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency services declared the bicyclist, whose identity was not revealed, dead at the scene, Foreman said.

This is the 58th fatal car crash this year. At this team last year, the city had seen 47 deadly collisions.