Bicyclist injured in a hit-and-run near busy Fresno intersection, police says

A man was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Saturday evening in northeast Fresno.

The collision happened at 9:30 p.m. near the Highway 41 on-ramp onto East Shaw Avenue, Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles said.

Officers arrived and found the man lying on the roadway on Shaw. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries to his lower body.

Valles said officers determined it was a hit-and-run when a white hatchback was seen driving recklessly on northbound Highway 41.

Witnesses told the officers that the vehicle didn’t stop at the stop light, striking the bicyclist who was in the crosswalk and had the right of way and thrown off. The bicycle was stuck underneath the car until a passenger opened the door and kicked the bike off and took off.

Valles said there is no suspect description other than driving a white hatchback with a possible red sticker on the back window. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling east on Shaw and turned south on Fresno Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.