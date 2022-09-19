Bicyclist finds woman’s body shoved in a suitcase in the Arizona desert, police say

A bicyclist out for a morning ride discovered a suitcase containing a woman’s body in the desert near Phoenix, Arizona police reported.

The remains were reported found at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, near Cave Creek Road and the Carefree Highway, police said in a news release.

Police identified the dead woman as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. An investigation into her death has been opened but police had no other details.

A bicyclist on a trail near Asher Hills Drive reported spotting the suitcase to police, AZ Family reported.

When she got closer to investigate, the bicyclist saw a head and leg sticking out of the luggage, KSAZ reported. Other residents said they think the suitcase could not have been out for long on the busy trail.

Police ask that anyone with information call 602-262-6151 or leave an anonymous tip at 480-948-6377.

