Bicyclist dies after early-morning hit-and-run in Sacramento’s South Oak Park area

A woman riding a bicycle was killed after being hit by a car that then left the scene early Sunday in South Oak Park.

Around 2 a.m., officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 21st Avenue, according to a social media post by the department.

Officers said they began life-saving efforts after finding the woman with major injuries. Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived and pronounced her deceased, police said.

The vehicle had left before police arrived, authorities said.

Officials said the Police Department’s major collisions unit took over the investigation.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the woman after her family is notified.

Anyone with information can contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app.