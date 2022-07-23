Bicyclist in critical condition after he collides with a vehicle in Citrus Heights

Dominique Williams
·1 min read

A cyclist was knocked unconscious and suffered critical injuries after he collided with a vehicle along Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights, police said.

The Citrus Heights Police Department responded about 5 p.m. Friday to the scene on Sunrise, north of Antelope Road, after reports of a traffic collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist, according to officials.

Officers found an adult male bicyclist on the ground unconscious and suffering from injuries, the department said in a news release. They said the driver of the vehicle was at the scene and cooperative.

Sacramento Metro Fire Department took the “seriously injured” bicyclist to a nearby hospital, where he was in critical condition as of Friday, authorities said. An update on the man’s status was not available Saturday.

Citrus Heights’ Traffic Unit responded to investigate due to the severity of the bicyclist’s injuries, the Police Department said. The investigation is ongoing, with the cause not yet determined. It remained unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Officers remind motorists to drive safely and share the road with bicyclists. They caution bicyclists to use designated bike lanes and crosswalks.

