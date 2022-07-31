Bicyclist from Clovis dies after colliding with a pickup near Shaver Lake, CHP says

A bicyclist was killed Saturday morning after he collided with a vehicle in Fresno County.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Gerardo Rodriguez said the crash happened at 10:15 a.m. as the bicyclist was going east on McKinley Grove Road, west of Wishon Campground and near Shaver Lake, at an unknown speed.

The bicyclist collided with a black Toyota Tacoma after taking a right-hand curve and veering from the eastbound to the westbound lanes and into the path of the truck, which was traveling west and going 15 to 20 mph, the CHP said.

The bicyclist, described as a 59-year-old man from Clovis, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 54-year-old driver from Lemoore was not injured.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have been involved, Rodriguez said.