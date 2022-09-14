Bicycle Frames Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the bicycle frames market are ADK Technology Limited, Advanced International Multitech Co. Ltd. , Topkey Corporation, Dengfu Sports Equipment Co. Ltd. , Ideal Bike Corporation, Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bicycle Frames Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319468/?utm_source=GNW
, Cicli Pinarello SRL, Quest Composite Technology Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc, SCOTT Sports SA, Velocite Tech Co Ltd., Felt Racing, Harison Cycles, Kona Bikes, and Pinion GmbH.

The global bicycle frames market is expected to grow from $24.30 billion in 2021 to $27.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The bicycle frames market is expected to grow to $42.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.0%.

The bicycle frames market consists of sales of bicycle frames by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for holding the entire bike together and allowing a person to sit on and steer the bicycle.The bicycle frame refers to the main structural part of the bicycle where the different components are assembled into the frameset.

The frame of a bicycle contributes to its ability to go from point A to point B safely and comfortably.
The main types of bicycle frames are mountain, hybrid, road, and other types.A mountain refers to a natural elevation of the earth’s surface rising more or less abruptly to a summit and attaining an altitude greater than that of a hill, usually greater than 2,000 feet.

The materials used are aluminum, steel, carbon fiber, titanium, and other materials. The distribution channels involved are online and offline.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the bicycle frames market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this bicycle frames market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The bicycle frames market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides bicycle frames market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a bicycle frames market share, detailed bicycle frames market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bicycle frames industry. This bicycle frames market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The increasing use of bicycles is expected to propel the growth of the bicycle frames market going forward.Bicycles refer to a vehicle with two wheels in tandem, handlebars for steering, a saddle seat, and pedals by which it is propelled.

The improvements in social infrastructure in developing countries have encouraged people to opt for cycling as a transportation medium.The increasing demand for bicycles also increases the demand for bicycle frames.

For instance, in 2021, according to CBC News, a Canada-based news broadcast media has mentioned an increase in bicycles by 75% as compared to the previous year, 2020. Therefore, the increasing use of bicycles is driving the growth of the bicycle frames market.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the bicycle frames market.Major companies operating in the bicycle frames market are focused on developing new product innovation solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in February 2021, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a China-based bicycle designer, and manufacturing company introduced XTC Advanced SL 29 as a new bicycle framework. This new product is lightweight, efficient, and provides a competitive advantage for climbing, accelerating, and spiriting.

In February 2022, Cardinal Cycling Group, a USA-based bicycle manufacturer, acquired Detroit Bikes for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will help Cardinal Cycling Group to expand its bicycle manufacturing to Asia and also help to expand the range of products in the USA and Europe.

Detroit Bikes is a US-based urban bike and bicycle frame manufacturer.

The countries covered in the bicycle frames market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
