BICMD Partners with Ametros to Optimize Service for Workers Compensation and Liability Settlements
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / BICMD Inc, a leading provider of expert medical second opinions, announced today its partnership with Ametros, the leader in Medicare Set Aside professional administration. Through collaboration, each organization builds upon a mission to help those with musculoskeletal injuries obtain optimal clinical outcomes while limiting the cost of care.
Ametros will integrate BICMD's expert-based case review into their post-settlement medical management services, providing members and care teams with immediate virtual access to the nation's preeminent orthopedic thought leaders.
"We're excited to bring BICMD and their network of expert specialists to our members" Said Porter Leslie, CEO of Ametros. "As Ametros continues to grow, having access to a resource like BICMD will create an industry-leading experience for all parties in the settlement process."
Recognizing the importance of simplifying the complex process of obtaining actionable medical second opinions, BICMD emerged as an ideal organizational partner. BICMD provides Ametros with the breadth of expertise required to quickly and accurately review member cases, as BICMD's provider matching algorithm ensures that member cases are reviewed by a world-renowned orthopedic expert with subspecialty training tailored to the musculoskeletal condition at-hand. BICMD, an abbreviation for Best In Class Medical Doctors, accepts only the top 1% of medical specialists based on their training, years in practice, and a proprietary reputation score.
BICMD's technology-forward solution also provides Ametros with the fastest available turnaround time for medical second opinions. BICMD's service options range from asynchronous medical record reviews to immediate, on-demand consultations, thus providing Ametros selective options depending on the experience needed.
"Ametros sets a gold-standard for servicing injured workers" said Dr. Ben Nwachukwu, co-CEO of BICMD. "We are thrilled that after careful consideration their team chose BICMD as a partner and are excited to provide Ametros' members the excellence in healthcare advice they deserve".
Ultimately, the Ametros-BICMD partnership will simplify the process for obtaining medical second opinions and drive better decisions for all those involved in the settlement process.
For more information or to obtain an expert medical opinion, visit www.BICMD.com.
ABOUT BICMD
BICMD is the first integrated telemedicine platform built to provide consumers with immediate and direct access to leading orthopedic experts for personalized musculoskeletal advice. BICMD partners with employers, payers, and health facilities to provide virtual medical advice from the nation's orthopedic thought leaders. BICMD can be reached at 1 (800) 650-5907, www.bicmd.com, or via support@bicmd.com.
ABOUT AMETROS
Ametros is the industry leader in post-settlement medical administration and a trusted partner for thousands of members receiving funds from workers' compensation and liability settlements. Founded in 2010, Ametros provides post-settlement medical management services with significant medical and pharmacy discounts along with automated payment technology and Medicare reporting tools. Headquartered just north of Boston in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Ametros may be reached at 877.275.7415 or via www.ametros.com.
CONTACT:
Greg Mahony
BICMD
1-800-650-5907
support@bicmd.com
Melissa Wright
Ametros
978-381-4329
mwright@ametros.com
SOURCE: BICMD Inc
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/626067/BICMD-Partners-with-Ametros-to-Optimize-Service-for-Workers-Compensation-and-Liability-Settlements