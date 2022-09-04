Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.

The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race.

George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-game series Sunday.

With the score tied 1-1, the Blue Jays loaded the bases against Duane Underwood Jr. (1-4) in the seventh on a single by Springer and walks to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Matt Chapman. Bichette then doubled to left field with two outs.

Underwood threw 37 pitches in the inning before being lifted after Bichette’s hit.

Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz opened the scoring with a run-scoring triple to the right-center field gap in third inning. The Blue Jays tied it an inning later when Raimel Tapia’s groundout scored Bichette, who led off with a single.

Yimi Garcia (4-4) got the win as the third of seven Blue Jays’ pitchers in a bullpen game. Garcia retired all four batters he faced.

Jordan Romano pitched a perfect ninth for his 29th save.

Trevor Richards made his first start since 2020 and pitched two scoreless innings. He gave up one hit and had three strikeouts.

Pirates rookie Roansy Contreras allowed only one run in six innings but did not factor in the decision. He lowered his 2.63 ERA in four starts since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 17 as he gave up four hits, struck out five and walked two.

Contreras spent five weeks in the minor leagues, ostensibly so the Pirates could manage his innings pitched for the season.

Cruz had two hits for Pittsburgh, which lost for the 11th time in their last 13 games.

PIRATES’ HALL OF FAME

The Pirates inducted 19 members as part of the inaugural class for the team’s Hall of Fame prior to the game.

Of the 19, 16 had already been enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York. The three living members of the class attended the ceremony: Steve Blass, Bill Mazeroski and Dave Parker.

The Pirates also inducted Negro League stars Ray Brown, Oscar Charleston, Josh Gibson and Buck Leonard. They played for either the Pittsburgh Crawfords or Homestead Grays.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: 2B Santiago Espinal left the game in the eighth inning after being hit on the left hand by a pitch from Robert Stephenson. … LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left wrist soreness) returned to the lineup after missing Friday’s game.

Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (left shoulder discomfort) was out of the lineup after being removed from Friday’s game. … LF Ben Gamel (left foot soreness) missed his second straight game.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling (6-4, 2.94) starts Sunday in the finale of the three-game series and is 1-1 with a 1.96 ERA since missing 16 days with a strained right hip.

Pirates: RHP JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.39) will be pitching for the first time since Aug. 23 after spending time on the paternity list for the birth of a son named Jed.

John Perrotto, The Associated Press

