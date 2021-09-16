Bichette, Ray lead Blue Jays over Rays 6-3

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette homered and drove in five runs, Robbie Ray fanned 13 over seven innings to claim the major league strikeout lead and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Wednesday.

Vladimr Guerrero Jr. doubled twice and scored twice, and Teoscar Hernández added an RBI single. The Blue Jays improved to 13-2 in September and are in a virtual tie with Boston and the New York Yanklees for the two AL wild-card spots.

Tampa Bay lost for the fifth time in seven games. The AL East leaders are 6-8 in September after going 21-6 in August. Mike Zunino hit his 30th homer and Brett Phillips also connected.

Ray (12-5) allowed one run and four hits to win his fourth straight decision. The left-hander is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts since his last loss, July 21 against Boston. Jordan Romano pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

After being shut out for only the third time this season Tuesday, the Blue Jays jumped on Rays right-hander Michael Wacha (3-5) with a three-run first.

RED SOX 9, MARINERS 4, 10 INNINGS

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vazquez drove in two runs apiece in the 10th inning, and Boston beat Seattle to keep pace in the AL wild-card race.

Designated runner Jack Lopez scored on Tom Murphy’s passed ball to start the scoring in the six-run 10th to break open a 3-3 game. J.D. Martinez, Schwarber and Vazquez added run-scoring hits as Boston beat the Mariners for the second day in a row.

The Red Sox, Toronto and the New York Yankees remained in a virtual tie for the two AL wild-card spots. Seattle if four games behind the three.

Adam Ottavino (7-3) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the Red Sox to finish the eighth and ninth innings, earning his second victory in two days. He struck out two. Eric Swanson (0-3) took the loss.

TIGERS 4, BREWERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Dustin Garneau homered and drove in two runs, rookie Matt Manning combined with the bullpen on a three-hitter and Detroit beat Milwaukee to complete a two-game sweep.

Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at five after they dropped a pair to the Tigers following a five-game winning streak.

Manning (4-6) gave up a run on two hits and struck out a career-high six over six innings in his 15th start. Michael Fulmer recorded four strikeouts during the last two innings while notching his ninth save.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff (9-9) gave up three runs on four hits and struck out seven in six innings. Lorenzo Cain knocked in Milwaukee’s run with a second-inning double.

YANKEES 4, ORIOLES 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brett Gardner blooped a two-run single in the ninth inning that was set up by a double steal, and New York beat Baltimore for its third straight win.

Gio Urshela launched a two-run homer for the Yankees, who kept pace with Toronto and Boston atop the AL wild-card standings as all three teams won.

Austin Hays homered twice for the Orioles, including a two-out, two-run drive in the eighth off Chad Green for a 3-2 lead.

Orioles reliever Tyler Wells (2-3) walked Luke Voit to begin the ninth and Gleyber Torres followed with a single. Pinch-runner Tyler Wade and Torres pulled off a double steal with one out. Gardner followed with a single to center that scored both runs.

Wandy Peralta (5-3) earned the win and Aroldis Chapman got his 27th save.

PIRATES 5, REDS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wilmer Difo scored on a groundout from Colin Moran with one out in the ninth inning, and Pittsburgh handed Cincinnati its seventh loss in nine games.

Cincinnati entered the day half a game back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card in the National League.

Chris Stratton (6-1) pitched a perfect ninth for the Pirates.

After falling behind by two in the first, Pittsburgh took the lead with three runs in the third.

Yoshi Tsutsugo drove in Ke’Bryan Hayes on a double to left and advanced to third on a bobble from Schrock. Bryan Reynolds tripled down the right-field line, scoring Tsutsugo, and went home on Moran’s sacrifice fly that put Pittsburgh up 3-2.

Kyle Farmer homered and Reds starter Vladimir Gutiérrez (9-7) allowed four runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

PHILLIES 6, CUBS 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew Knapp scored on a passed ball in the ninth inning to bolster Philadelphia's tenuous playoff push with a win over Chicago.

The Phillies bullpen blew it in the late innings. Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run homer off Jose Alvarado that tied it 4-all in the eighth. Matt Duffy hit a solo shot off Ian Kennedy (2-1) in the ninth and tied it at 5.

J.T. Realmuto homered in the eighth inning for the Phillies.

Knapp led off the ninth with a single off Trevor Megill (1-2) and advanced to third on a sacrifice and a groundout. Chirinos couldn’t get a handle on Megill’s knuckle-curve and Knapp scooted home with the winning run.

The Phillies entered 4 1/2 games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East and three games behind St. Louis in the wild-card race.

INDIANS 12, TWINS 3

MINNESOTA (AP) — Cal Quantrill turned in a strong start, and Oscar Mercado, Bobby Bradley and Franmil Reyes homered to help Cleveland rout Minnesota.

José Ramírez and Myles Straw each had three of Cleveland’s 14 hits, and Mercado and Bradley each drove in three runs. Ramírez had two RBIs to reach 90 for the season for the Indians.

Miguel Sanó had the only two hits for Minnesota against Quantrill (6-3), including a three-run homer in the seventh.

Quantrill retired 13 straight batters at one point and finished 6 2/3 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

Twins starter Griffin Jax (3-4) was done in by a four-run fifth.

MARLINS 8, NATIONALS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jesus Sanchez’s second two-run homer of the day capped a four-run ninth inning and Miami rallied past Washington.

After an RBI single by Miguel Rojas and fielder’s-choice groundout by Lewin Diaz tied the score, Sanchez hit the first pitch he saw from Kyle Finnegan (5-7) to left center for his 12th homer of the season.

Sanchez also hit a two-run homer in the sixth for Miami’s first runs. Bryan De La Cruz homered in the eighth for the Marlins, who took two of three from Washington.

Paul Campbell (2-3), the seventh Miami pitcher, worked the eighth and Dylan Floro pitched a perfect ninth — the only 1-2-3 inning for Marlins pitchers in the game — for his 12th save.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

