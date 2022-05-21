Bichette HRs twice, Manoah goes 8 as Jays beat Reds 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette hit two home runs, pitcher Alek Manoah matched his career-high with eight innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 on Saturday.

Bichette's first was solo home run off Reds right-hander Hunter Greene in the fourth, No. 50 of Bichette's career, and added a two-run blast off Luis Cessa (2-1) in the seventh. Both came on the first pitch in his sixth career multi-homer game. All six home runs this season have tied the game or given the Blue Jays the lead.

Greene allowed one run and four hits in six innings, walking two and striking out six in his first start since tossing 7 1/3 hitless innings against Pittsburgh last Sunday,

Manoah (5-1) allowed one run and seven hits to snap a three-start winless streak and getting his first W since April 28 against Boston. He walked none and struck out four.

Jordan Romano struck out the side in the ninth for his AL-leading 14th save in 16 chances, fanning fellow Canadian Joey Votto for the second out.

After retiring Tyler Naquin on a bunt attempt to end the eighth, Manoah held one finger aloft as he returned to the dugout, seemingly indicating that he wanted one more inning. Pitching coach Pete Walker spent time chatting with an animated Manoah while the Blue Jays batted, explaining manager Charlie Montoyo’s decision to sit him after 83 pitches.

The Reds opened the scoring on Votto’s RBI double in the fourth, which came after a unique double play that nearly stopped Cincinnati’s rally before it started.

TJ Friedl singled to open the inning and advanced to third on Tyler Naquin’s double. Tommy Pham broke his bat on the first pitch he saw from Manoah, sending a liner back to the mound. Manoah evaded a jagged piece of broken bat and made the catch, then quickly threw to third to double up Friedl.

After getting 22 outs without giving up a hit against the Pirates, Greene retired the first batters he faced Saturday before issuing a two-out walk to Alejandro Kirk in the second. Matt Chapman stuck out to end the inning.

Greene retired the side on four pitches in the third, but his no-hit streak ended when Bichette connected on the first pitch of the fourth.

Cincinnati’s Tyler Stephenson doubled to begin the seventh and moved to third on Mike Moustakas’ grounder, but Manoah fanned Colin Moran before second baseman Santiago Espinal made a diving stop on Alejo Lopez’s grounder to end the inning.

GREENE ON THE GUN

Greene threw 24 of his 84 pitches at 100 mph or faster. Another 13 were at least 99 mph. His fastest was a 101.4 mph pitch that Chapman fouled off in the second.

WEB GEM

Friedl crashed into the center field wall after making a running catch on George Springer’s deep liner in the bottom of the first.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: SS Kyle Farmer was held out of the starting lineup (rest). … Votto started at DH.

Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returned to the lineup at 1B. Gurriel left Wednesday’s game against Seattle because of a sore left hamstring. … Vladimir Guerrero Jr. started at DH.

UP NEXT

RHP Connor Overton (1-0, 1.82) starts Sunday’s series finale against Blue Jays LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.38). Overton made four relief appearances for Toronto in 2021. Kikuchi is 2-0 with a 1.56 ERA in his past three starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

