BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares for November 2021

CLICHY – December 08, 2021
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for November 2021 :
Date
Number of shares
Average weighted price in €
Amount in €
01/11/21
3,417
49.9568
170,702.39
TOTAL
3,417
49.9568
170,702.39
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on ""Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACT
Sophie Palliez-Capian
Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
2021/2022 AGENDA
ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
FY 2021 Results
February 15, 2022
1st Quarter 2022 Results
April 26, 2022
2022 Annual General Meeting
18 May, 2022
1st Half 2022 Results
August 2, 2022
3rd Quarter 2022 Results
October 27, 2022
