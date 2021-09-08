BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For August 2021

Societe BIC
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For August 2021

CLICHY – September 08, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for August 2021 :

Date

Number of shares

Average weighted price in €

Amount in €

02/08/21

3 340

57,5839

192 330,23

03/08/21

3 300

57,8149

190 789,17

04/08/21

3 300

58,5985

193 375,05

05/08/21

3 300

58,1645

191 942,85

06/08/21

3 326

57,8206

192 311,32

09/08/21

169

57,6889

9 749,42

09/08/21

3 165

57,6889

182 585,37

10/08/21

476

57,6469

27 439,92

10/08/21

2 861

57,6469

164 927,78

11/08/21

889

57,6030

51 209,07

11/08/21

2 451

57,6030

141 184,95

12/08/21

3 315

57,5539

190 791,18

13/08/21

3 348

57,4594

192 374,07

16/08/21

3 380

56,9682

192 552,52

17/08/21

3 845

56,7573

218 231,82

18/08/21

4 170

57,0483

237 891,41

19/08/21

3 700

56,1541

207 770,17

20/08/21

4 990

56,0781

279 829,72

23/08/21

4 920

56,8569

279 735,95

24/08/21

3 990

56,7879

226 583,72

25/08/21

4 030

56,7217

228 588,45

26/08/21

4 130

56,3253

232 623,49

27/08/21

4 690

56,6693

265 779,02

30/08/21

4 130

56,9923

235 378,20

31/08/21

3 760

56,6223

212 899,85

TOTAL

82 975

57,1121

4 738 874,69

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contact

Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2021-2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

3rd Quarter 2021 Results

October 26, 2021

FY 2021 Results

February 15, 2022

1st Quarter 2022 Results

April 26, 2022

2022 Annual General Meeting

18 May, 2022

First Half 2022 Results

August 2, 2022

3 rd Quarter 2022 Results

October 27, 2022

