BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For August 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For August 2021
CLICHY – September 08, 2021
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for August 2021 :
Date
Number of shares
Average weighted price in €
Amount in €
02/08/21
3 340
57,5839
192 330,23
03/08/21
3 300
57,8149
190 789,17
04/08/21
3 300
58,5985
193 375,05
05/08/21
3 300
58,1645
191 942,85
06/08/21
3 326
57,8206
192 311,32
09/08/21
169
57,6889
9 749,42
09/08/21
3 165
57,6889
182 585,37
10/08/21
476
57,6469
27 439,92
10/08/21
2 861
57,6469
164 927,78
11/08/21
889
57,6030
51 209,07
11/08/21
2 451
57,6030
141 184,95
12/08/21
3 315
57,5539
190 791,18
13/08/21
3 348
57,4594
192 374,07
16/08/21
3 380
56,9682
192 552,52
17/08/21
3 845
56,7573
218 231,82
18/08/21
4 170
57,0483
237 891,41
19/08/21
3 700
56,1541
207 770,17
20/08/21
4 990
56,0781
279 829,72
23/08/21
4 920
56,8569
279 735,95
24/08/21
3 990
56,7879
226 583,72
25/08/21
4 030
56,7217
228 588,45
26/08/21
4 130
56,3253
232 623,49
27/08/21
4 690
56,6693
265 779,02
30/08/21
4 130
56,9923
235 378,20
31/08/21
3 760
56,6223
212 899,85
TOTAL
82 975
57,1121
4 738 874,69
