BIC: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of August 31, 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Disclosure of total number of voting rights and
number of shares forming the capital
as of August 31, 2021
Clichy, France – 08 September 2021
Article L 233-8-II of the French “Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.
As of August 31, 2021, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 45,395,857 shares, representing:
66,765,253 voting rights,
66,070,305 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
Contact
Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com
Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
2021-2022 AGENDA
ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
3rd Quarter 2021 Results
October 26, 2021
FY 2021 Results
February 15, 2022
1st Quarter 2022 Results
April 26, 2022
2022 Annual General Meeting
18 May, 2022
First Half 2022 Results
August 2, 2022
3 rd Quarter 2022 Results
October 27, 2022
Attachment