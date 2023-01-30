New 'Bible in a Year With Jack Graham' Podcast Passes 10 Million Downloads

Cinematic Journey through the Bible Released in October, Reached #1 on Spotify Religion within First Week

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pray.com, the No. 1 app for prayer and faith-based audio and video streaming content, has already seen 10 million downloads of its new "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham" podcast, done in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts and sponsored by the leading healthcare sharing community Medishare. The "Bible in a Year Podcast with Jack Graham" daily series launched in October and reached No. 1 on the Spotify religion list in the first week. It has continued to generate interest and downloads at an accelerated rate, reaching the 10 million milestone in record time.

"We praise God for how Pray.com has been used as a tool to help people get into His Word and grow in their faith," said Pray.com Founder and CEO Steve Gatena. "We thank Pastor Jack Graham for his commitment to this project, which has made it of such great quality for listeners, and we congratulate both the iHeart and Pray.com teams for their hard work in delivering such a stellar podcast."

"I wasn't sure what to expect when we first launched the podcast, but it's been amazing to see what God has done. Millions of people have been impacted by it," Graham said. "With its cinematic approach, even those who have struggled to make a habit of getting into the word, are coming back day after day. I'm so grateful for Pray.com and the amazing work they've done on this project, and I pray BibleinaYear.com touches many more millions of lives."

Dr. Jack Graham is the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church, one of the nation's largest, most dynamic congregations with over 56,000 members. He is the author of numerous books, and his passionate, biblical teaching is seen and heard across the country and throughout the world on "PowerPoint Ministries."

In addition to "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham," Pray.com hosts podcasts from leading Christian pastors and speakers, meditative and reflective prayers, and Bible-based resources to aid listeners wherever they may be in their spiritual growth journeys. Pray.com podcasts are distributed by iHeartPodcasts.

Find "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham" and other prayer and faith-based audio content at www.pray.com/discover, on the iHeartRadio app, and everywhere podcasts are heard.

About Pray.com

Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content. It recently launched a 24/7 live-streaming video channel, PrayTV. Reaching more than 10 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website, Pray.com is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com founders are Steve Gatena, Mike Lynn, Ryan Beck, and Matthew Potter. See more at www.alarryross.com/pray-com.

Contact Information:

Melany Ethridge

melany@alarryross.com

(214) 912-8934



