First asylum seekers arrive on Bibby Stockholm barge despite safety concerns

The first asylum seekers began arriving on the Bibby Stockholm barge on Monday morning.

Around 50 men who crossed the Channel are in the first group to board the vessel off the coast of Dorset.

Asylum seekers placed in UK hotels began receiving letters telling them they would be moved to the Bibby Stockholm, docked in Portland Port, at the end of July.

It could near its 500-person capacity by the end of the week, Home Office minister Sarah Dines suggested.

Downing Street later rolled back on the suggestion and a spokesman insisted that the number of men on board would “progressively increase”.

Ms Dines told GB News: “It’s very exciting to start getting people out of the hotels onto other places like the Bibby Stockholm. It’s a very good idea and we are hoping for it to be quite shortly.”

But the plan has sparked a wave of criticism over conditions, with fears the barge could become a “floating Grenfell”.

Residents in Dorset have also expressed worries that the county’s services will not be able to cope with an influx of immigrants.

Anti-racism campaigners gathered near the barge on Monday morning to protest cramped conditions. An investigation has also been launched by Dorset Police after a number of local councillors and businesses received “threatening” letters from a far-right groups containing “threats to damage” property linked to vessel.

Ms Dines told the BBC: “We’re expecting pretty soon, imminently this week, in the coming days that people will be on the Bibby Stockholm.

“For operational reasons, you wouldn’t expect me to confirm the hour or the day but it is pretty soon.”

She indicated the number of people living on the vessel could increase rapidly.

Pressed on whether all of them could be on board by the end of the week, Ms Dines said: “Yes, quite possibly it will be 500. We are hoping.”

Ms Dines’ “excitement” comment echoed Home Secretary Suella Braverman saying she had a “dream” of seeing a flight taking off from Britain to Rwanda under the Government’s controversial deportation plans.

The proposal to remove asylum seekers who arrive in Britain by small boat to the east African country has been stalled by legal challenges that are now with the Supreme Court.

The Government hopes to the use of the barge, as well as Wethersfield airbase in Essex and RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, as housing for migrants in a bid to reduce the almost £6million-a-day spent on hotel bills.

It is also considering reviving plans to fly people who arrive by unauthorised means 4,000 miles to Ascension Island, according to multiple reports.

The proposals to use the British Overseas Territory are apparently being considered as a “plan B” if the Rwanda scheme fails.

Situated in the South Atlantic, the volcanic island could house an asylum processing centre as an attempt to reduce the number of small boats crossing the Channel.

The developments came during the Government’s “small boats week” in which it is making a series of announcements on the issue that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to solve.

Penalties for people who assist migrants coming to UK by irregular means are to be hugely increased.

Fines for businesses who employ illegal immigrants will be increased up to a maximum of £45,000 per worker for a first breach and £60,000 for repeat offenders, tripling both from the last increase in 2014.

Landlords who house them face fines going from £1,000 per occupier to £10,000, with repeat breaches going from £3,000 to £20,000.

Labour said the Government is “fundamentally failing” to tackle the small boats crisis, with over 14,700 people crossing the Channel since January.

Shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds was non-committal when asked whether Labour supports the use of barges to house asylum seekers.

Asked if Labour supports the use of the Bibby Stockholm, he said: “We do not wish to run and will not run an asylum system that requires the use of bases, barges or indeed of hotels, those are being used as additional accommodation because of the failure of the Conservatives to run our asylum system properly over many years.”

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael MP said: “The public has no faith in this government to deal with the asylum system and who knows how long these barges will be in operation for.

“Local people don't want them, they may not be safe, and knowing these Home Office Ministers, they will probably give up on them soon enough.”