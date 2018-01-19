Bibbins scores 20, leads Utah to 70-62 win over Washington

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Justin Bibbins scored 20 and grabbed 10 rebounds as Utah broke a four-game losing streak with a 70-62 victory over Washington on Thursday.

The Huskies (13-6, 3-3 Pac-12 Conference) have now dropped back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Utah (11-7, 3-4) muddled up the game throughout the night, but was locked in on defense and kept Washington from finding an offensive groove. Every time the Huskies seemed on the verge of putting together some type of run, the Utes had an answer - usually from the hands of Bibbins. Washington cut the lead to four late behind Jaylen Nowell's 17 points, but could never get over the hump. Donnie Tillman grabbed two late offensive boards to help hold off the rally.

Washington shot just 38.5 from the field while Utah shot 37.5, but the Utes hit 11 more free throws.

Tillman scored 14 and David Collette had 10 points for Utah. The 5-foot-8 Bibbins had the game high in rebounds and added five assists.

The Utes took a 35-24 lead into halftime thanks to a 24-12 run after the Huskies took their final lead of the game at 12-11.

The first 20 minutes were fairly sloppy as both teams turned the ball over seven times. Utah looked its best with Bibbins on the floor, who created easy baskets for teammates and scored a first-half high eight points himself.

The 24 points were a Washington season low for the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies are now 0-4 when shooting under 40 percent. The Utes had a lot to do with that, but Washington never found any flow and was never able to string together three consecutive baskets or make a significant run.

Utah: This is how the Utes have to win conference games - in a workman-like fashion. Utah doesn't have an NBA type on the roster that can just go get a basket when needed. It must play staunch defense and get contributions from everyone on offense.

UP NEXT

Washington: Travels to face Colorado on Saturday.

Utah: Hosts Washington State on Sunday.