Bibbins scores 18, Utah hangs on 66-64 against Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said games at Oregon State have gone down to the wire, with both teams fighting tooth and nail.

It was no different on Sunday with a late turnover preserving a 66-64 win for Utah State. The Utes' defense caused a lengthy second-half scoring drought for the Beavers and came up with the late stops that eluded the squad in the last two seasons.

''We just locked in, and there was a nice blend of zone and man,'' Krystkowiak said.

Justin Bibbins scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and six assists as Utah held on late to beat Oregon State.

''We're going to play every game with a chip on our shoulder,'' said Bibbins, a point guard and graduate transfer who played for Long Beach State last season.

David Collette added 12 points for the Utes (10-3, 2-0 Pac-12), who were helped out by a game-saving Oregon State turnover with 1.4 seconds on the clock.

Tres Tinkle had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 13 points for the Beavers (9-5, 1-1).

The Beavers led by six in the second half when Utah went on a 16-2 run, capped by a Sedrick Barefield free throw with 3:37 left, to go ahead 63-55. The swarming Utes defense held the Beavers without a field goal for eight minutes.

Oregon State promptly responded with a 7-0 surge, capped by an Alfred Hollins dunk, to trail 63-62 with a minute remaining.

Bibbins was fouled in the lane on Utah's next possession and sank both free throws. With 27.5 seconds left, Tinkle was fouled and made two free throws to make the score 65-64. Barefield was fouled, but made only one.

The Beavers had the ball with 20 seconds left, but Hollins and Tinkle missed 3-pointers and a put-back by Thompson bounced off the rim, resulting in a jump ball, with the possession arrow going to Oregon State with 1.4 seconds remaining.