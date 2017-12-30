Bibbins scores 16 of his 19 in second half; Utah tops Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- After relying on defense through its first 11 games, Utah finally found the shooting touch that coach Larry Krystkowiak knew it would.

And his Utes picked the perfect time to get hot.

Justin Bibbins scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half to lead Utah to a 66-56 victory over Oregon on Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

The Utes were 14 of 25 from the field in the second half after shooting just 29 percent (9 of 31) before the break.

''That was the difference in both halves, as simple as it sounds, when the shots go in,'' Krystkowiak said. ''Our defense has carried us to getting eight (nonconference) wins.

''We keep talking to them that the rim's going to open up, but defense has got to be a staple for our program, and it was a nice game plan. Our guys are locked in.''

Sedrick Barefield added 16 points for the Utes (9-3), who snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Ducks. It was Utah's first road win in a conference opener since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

David Collette had 11 points, and Tyler Rawson had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Utes.

Troy Brown scored 16 points to lead Oregon (10-4), and MiKyle McIntosh added 14 before fouling out. Elijah Brown had 12 points.

Oregon coach Dana Altman noted Utah's 16-4 edge in points off turnovers and its 11-3 margin in second-chance points as the difference in the game.

''Those are two key stats, so I'm very disappointed in how we performed,'' Altman said. ''I always look at those as indicators of who's determined and who's getting things done with their activity, and we obviously didn't get much done in those two areas.''

Oregon, which had won five in a row, had its 25-game home winning streak against conference teams snapped. The last Pac-12 team to beat the Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena had been Arizona on Jan. 8, 2015.