Bianca Saunders Unveils Farah Collection at Selfridges

London menswear designer Bianca Saunders has debuted her latest collection with heritage Texan brand Farah, marking its launch with a pop-up installation, presented by the iconic British retailer Selfridges. Outfitted in the menswear atrium of Selfridges, Farah x Bianca Saunders’ Spring/Summer 2022 collection “Uptown Top Ranking” dips into the southern fashion label’s extensive archive, offering a contemporary and unique version of masculinity, empowering its wearers to experiment with printed fabrics, while staying true to their signatures with cotton polos.

Inspired by Caribbean culture, the latest collaboration is grounded in a tropical color palette of deep blue, vivid pink, sage green and copper orange. Graphic t-shirts are joined by safari jackets and subversive knitwear as sweaters bear bunched sleeves and gathered torsos. For the bottom half of the wardrobe, pleated trousers, as well as black, orange and earthy green track pants and shorts with bold creases down the middle of the leg ground the collection.

"We're so excited to launch Bianca Saunders SS22 collection at Selfridges as well as giving our customers an exclusive opportunity to see the Farah collaboration before anyone else. An inspiring collection, Bianca has taken her signature cuts and silhouettes and applied to Farah's rich archive. The tonal matching knitwear sets are definitely our favourite pieces and will really resonate with our customers,” says Yasmin Mehmet, Men’s Designer & Accessories Buyer in an exclusive press release.

Farah x Bianca Saunders’ SS22 “Uptown Top Ranking” collaboration is available on the former brand’s website and select brick and mortar stores worldwide. Take a look at the campaign above and the video below.