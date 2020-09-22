Bianca Saunders RTW Spring 2021

Fiona Ma

“Because of this new format, we really have to think about how we are presenting things,” said Bianca Saunders, who said this season was a big learning experience for her.

Not only did she find creative ways to present her collection, she also pushed herself artistically, debuting prints and moving away from a tonal palette to introduce bright and fun colors.

Pops of light blue and orange gave dimension to her collection, while a shirt, with a print of her mom on vacation, added interest.

Saunders played with juxtaposition, too — denim jackets took on a boxy shape yet had rounded shoulders, and jackets with shoulder pads created structure yet were unlined to create movement.

While it was a collection of experiments and learning curves, the designer tied it all together and showed once again her deft skill in tailoring, presenting upgraded staples such as oversize short-sleeve shirts and blazers.

Launch Gallery: Bianca Saunders RTW Spring 2021

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.