Bianca Chandôn x Vans Join Forces on 4 Sneaker Silhouettes

Vans has tapped Bianca Chandôn to rework four of its classic silhouettes -- the Sk8-Hi, Old Skool, Authentic and Classic Slip-On.

Each style is covered in star patterns across the upper in replacement of the classic checkerboard print, offering a vintage feel to the sneakers. To add to the overall feel, the designs are given a worn look with smudges on the canvas uppers, shoelaces and midsoles. Bianca Chandôn is written on the soles to highlight the collaboration, while co-branding is further found on the footbed.

Take a closer look at the collaborative range above. The Bianca Chandôn x Vans collection is set to release on August 20 at select Vault by Vans and Bianca Chandôn retail partners, followed by an online release on August 23.

