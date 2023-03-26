Bianca Andreescu defeats American Sofia Kenin in straight sets at Miami Open

MIAMI — Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated American Sofia Kenin in straight sets Sunday to advance to the fourth round of the women's singles draw at the Miami Open tennis tournament.

Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., secured the victory 6-4, 6-4 in a match that lasted one hour 33 minutes.

The Canadian fired seven aces and had just one double fault in the match. More importantly, she converted all three break opportunities she had.

Kenin had an ace and three double faults while breaking the 22-year-old Canadian in her one and only opportunity.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is slated to take on American Taylor Fritz in a men's third-round match also Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2023.

The Canadian Press