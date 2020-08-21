On Bhumika Chawla's birthday, revisiting her memorable films, from Simhadri to Tere Naam

Born as Rachana Chawla into a Punjabi family in Delhi, actor Bhumika Chawla celebrates her birthday on 21 August. The actor moved to Mumbai in 1997 to pursue a career in films and subsequently in 2007 married her long-time boyfriend Yoga Guru Bharat Thakur. The couple is blessed with a boy.

Bhumika, who has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri and Punjabi films, debuted with the Telugu film Yuvakudu. After winning the Filmfare Best Actress Award in 2011 for the Telugu film Kushi, she forayed into Bollywood with Salman Khan's 2003 hit Tere Naam.

She has also appeared in Run alongside Abhishek Bachchan in 2004 and had worked with Salman Khan in Silsilay and Dil Jo Bhi Kahey. Bhumika was also seen in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, where she played the role of Sushant's sister.

On the actor's birthday, here's looking at a few of her more memorable films.

Simhadri

The 2003 film saw her acting alongside Jr NTR and Ankitha. Directed by S Rajamouli, the film was a blockbuster hit and saw Bhumika Chawla essaying the role of Indu, a mentally challenged girl who has no recollection of her past.

Yuvakudu

Released in 2000, the film starred Sumanth and Jayasudha in lead roles. Directed by Akkineni Nagarjuna, the film saw Sumanth's character Siva falling in love with a girl called Sindhu, played by Bhumika. However, Sindhu rejects his proposal and the relationship turns sour. Jayasudha plays the role of Siva's mother.

Tere Naam

Directed by Satish Kaushik, the film stars Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles. A remake of Bala's Tamil film Sethu, it saw Salman Khan in the role of Radhe Mohan who falls in love with the daughter of a poor temple priest (played by Bhumika Chawla) and loses his mental stability, ending up in an asylum.

Samba

The 2004 action masala film starred Jr NTR, Bhumika Chawla, Genelia D'Souza, and Prakash Raj. Directed by VV Vinayak, the film saw Bhumika in the glamorous avatar of Nandu. The film highlighted the importance of education in one's life.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

The 2016 biopic of former India skipper MS Dhoni saw late actor Sushant Singh Rajput essay the titular role. While Rajput's portrayal was much-appreciated, Bhumika Chawla managed to stand her ground with the role of Dhoni's sister Jayanti Gupta. The film also starred Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher and was written and directed by Neeraj Pandey.

