Bhumi Pednekar-Starrer 'Durgavati' Gets a New Title

Bhumi Pednekar shared a new poster from her film upcoming film Durgavati. The title of the movie has been changed to Durgamati The Myth. Sharing the poster, Bhumi wrote in Hindi: “Aa rahi hai... Durgamati.”

The poster shows an angry Bhumi looking through a mirror. It also seems that Durgamati is set in a dilapidated haveli.

Durgamati is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on 11 December. In October, Bhumi had shared the first poster of the movie, which was then named Durgavati.

Durgamati is the remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie. The original stars Anushka Shetty in the lead role of an IAS officer, who gets possessed by the ghost of a dead queen. Durgamati is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar.

