Bhumi Pednekar, Shivangi Joshi, Juhi Parmar advocate Green Diwali, urge fans to go cracker-free

This year, Diwali will be celebrated across the country on 14 November. However, the celebrations may seem subdued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bollywood actors and celebrities have decided to observe a green Diwali and refrain from bursting crackers to avoid air as well as noise pollution.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who had launched an environment protection initiative - Climate Warrior, has decided to gift saplings to her friends and colleagues this Diwali. The actress said the saplings will be in earthen pots and a jute packaging with 100 percent biodegradable materials.

"I am a climate warrior and while I absolutely love the spirit of Diwali, the festivities and gifting our near and dear ones, I thought this year I should start by changing the way I give gifts to people," Asian News International quotes Pednekar.

Television actor Shivangi Joshi has appealed her fans and followers to not burst cracker this Diwali. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress said that she will be connecting with her family and relatives in Dehradun on a video call.

According to Hindustan Times, the actress said the only good thing about the lockdown is that it has 'helped heal Mother Nature extensively'. The actress added that this year she will be making sweets, rangoli and light diyas (earthen lamps). Shivangi also asked people to stay home and step out only if it is absolutely necessary.

Kumkum Bhagya actor Manmohan Tiwari said the phase of the COVID-19 lockdown was difficult but it has helped set the balance of nature. The actor urges his followers to follow the government protocols and go easy on firecrackers.

"I believe in green Diwali with flowers, rangoli, good food and new clothes," the actor was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Actor Shivin Narang said that this Diwali, safety should be the priority of people. The Beyhadh 2 actor urged his fans to wear masks, carry sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Aishwarya Sakhuja said that instead of shopping for rangoli colours and diyas, she and her family will be contributing money to a few causes. The actress added that she hopes everyone has learnt their lesson from the pandemic and seen how nature blossomed. She added that she hopes people see the wastefulness that comes with the festival and think about making it nature friendly.

Actress Juhi Parmar also said that she and her family will not be celebrating Diwali like the way they used to during previous years. She asked people to be more careful due to the COVID-19 pandemic and when it is over, there will be a lifetime to celebrate every festival.

TV actor and Bigg Boss 12 fame Romil Chaudhary said this year he will not be inviting relatives and friends and instead plans to join them virtually. The actor said that one should opt for smoke-free diyas (earthen lamps) and celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali at home.

