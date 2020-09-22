Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona’s Savage Comebacks to Sexist Comments

Tired of listening to everyday casual sexist remarks and wondering how to shut people up when they give you unsolicited life advice or tell you how to manage your kids or balance work and home? Watch this video and arm yourself with the best comebacks, courtesy Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare has been written and directed by Alankrita Srivastava. In a statement, Konkona had said about her character, “Dolly’s life is one we see so often – a bickering wife who is not satisfied with her husband’s unambitious ways, the mother of two young boys who she barely understands, all while dreaming of a life of luxury that is far beyond her reach. While she believes herself to be quite the rebel, she is blissfully unaware of how deeply conditioned she is in certain ways.”

The film also stars Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundra, Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey.

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

