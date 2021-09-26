BHU UET, PET Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at bhuet.nta.nic.in

New Delhi, September 26: The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for BHU PET, UET 2021. The admit cards for entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and post graduate programmes at the Banaras Hindu University have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the entrance test can visit the official website at bhuet.nta.nic.in to access and download their admit cards for the same. Click here for the direct link to download the BHU UET Admit Card 2021.

Also Read | COMEDK UGET Result 2021 Announced, Candidates Can Check and Download Results Online at comedk.org

The entrance tests will be conducted from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3 and 4 through Computer Based Test (CBT), Hybrid (tablets), and Pen and Paper mode. According to the official notification, admit cards for the test scheduled on September 28, 2021 have been released. The hall tickets for the remaining tests will be available shortly on the official website. Click here for the direct link to download the BHU PET Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download BHU PET, UET Admit Card 2021:

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Calls for Proactive Synergy Among the Armed Forces To Safeguard Nation’s Interests

Visit the official website at bhuet.nta.nic.in

On the home page click on the link that says, 'Admit Card- BHU (UET) 2021' for UET admit cards.

On the home page click on the link that says, 'Admit Card- BHU (PET) 2021' for PET admit cards.

A new web page will open

Enter required details - Application number, DOB - and click on submit

Download the admit card and take a print out for future references

Candidates are advised to carefully go though the admit card and follow the instructions given in it. The official notification further reads, "In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained on the Admit Card, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhuet@nta.ac.in."