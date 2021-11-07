BHP to sell stake in metallurgical coal JV to Stanmore for up to $1.35 billion

FILE PHOTO: BHP's logo is projected on a screen during a round-table meeting with journalists

(Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group Ltd signed a deal on Monday to sell its stake in BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC), a metallurgical coal joint venture in Queensland, to Stanmore Resources Ltd for up to $1.35 billion, the companies said.

Stanmore, which is majority-owned by Singapore-based thermal coal explorer Golden Energy and Resources Ltd, agreed to acquire BHP's 80% stake in BHP Mitsui Coal, which owns and operates two open-cut metallurgical coal mines in the Bowen Basin.

The remaining stake in the joint venture is owned by Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd .

Stanmore will pay $1.1 billion on completion of the sale and an additional $100 million six months after completion. The companies added there is a potential for up to $150 million in a price-linked earnout, payable in 2024.

Stanmore, which has a market capitalisation of $207.1 million, according to data from Eikon, said it intends to fund the acquisition with a $625 million debt facility and a $600 million equity raising.

BHP will continue to operate BMC until completion and work with Stanmore during the ownership transition, the miner said in a separate statement.

