Bhoot Police Song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai: Armaan Malik and Shreya Ghoshal’s Romantic Track From the Film Featuring Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam Is a Soothing Melody With Visual Treat (Watch Video)

The makers of Bhoot Police has unveiled the second song from the film. Titled 'Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai', the number features Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam in an absolute romantic way. The song is crooned by Armaan Malik and Shreya Ghoshal. The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar and the lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya.

Check Out the Song 'Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai' from Bhoot Police Below:



Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Yami Gautam's White Saree Dress is The Perfect and Atypical Outfit to Wear this Festive Season (View Pics)