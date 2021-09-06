Bhima Koregaon: Varavara Rao Moves Bombay HC Seeking Extension of Medical Bail

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 6 September, directed Telugu poet and rights activist Varavara Rao, whose 6-month long medical bail expired on 5 September, that he need not surrender till 25 September.

Rao had approached the Bombay High Court, seeking extension of his medical bail (granted on 22 February 2021) and a change in the bail conditions, allowing him to reside in his hometown in Hyderabad instead of staying in Mumbai.

The bench of Justice SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar stated that due to lack of time, they will only be able to take up the matter on 24 September, Bar & Bench reported.

Also Read: Bhima Koregaon: Varavara Rao ‘Free at Last,’ Released From Hosp

Rao was first arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case on 28 August 2018. One of the many conditions imposed on the 81-year-old was to stay within the jurisdiction of the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court, Mumbai.

On his petition filed through Advocate R Satyanarayanan, Rao has sought relief on the following grounds:

Rao takes 13 medicines daily for neurological problems, cholesterol, blood pressure, prostate, acidity, gastroesophageal reflux, constipation, cardiac issues and pain relief, The Hindu reported. Doctors at Nanavati hospital informed Rao that he has been suffering from constant headaches, known as cluster headaches and requires further examination and constant supervision. The court was further informed that Rao has serious and multiple medical ailments, urinary tract infection with recurrent hyponatremia, suspicion of Parkinsons' disease, lacunar infarcts in six major lobes of the brain and suffering from eye problems, Bar & Bench reported.

Asserting that major health problems, old age and a lack of facilities in Taloja jail would lead to a deterioration in his health and may lead to his death, Rao submitted his plea seeking extension of bail for another six months.

Rao also submitted that accessing healthcare in Mumbai was difficult and unaffordable. Moreover, living in a rented accommodation in Mumbai itself was proving to be a huge financial burden, Rao said.

Story continues

In Hyderabad on the other hand, his son-in-law is a neurosurgeon and his daughter an ophthalmologist, therefore his family could support him there, he added, LiveLaw reported.

Rao had also tested positive for COVID-19 on 16 July last year, after which he was shifted to the Nanavati Hospital.

Also Read: Bhima Koregaon Case: NIA Submits Draft Charges, No Mention of Plot to Kill PM

(With inputs from Bar & Bench, LiveLaw and The Hindu)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Old Photo of Farmers' Protest Shared as Recent Muzaffarnagar MahapanchayatBigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Says She Likes Raqesh Bapat but There’s an Issue . Read more on India by The Quint.