Bhima Koregaon: Day After Swamy's Death, Report Claims Proof Planted in Computer

Just a day after the death of activist Father Stan Swamy, who was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case under UAPA for alleged links with banned Maoists, a report by an American forensic agency has claimed that evidence was 'planted' on the computer of another activist, Surendra Gadling, also arrested in the case.

The report comes just months after similar claims were made for another arrested activist Rona Wilson, who is also believed to be a victim of the same hackers who targeted Gadling.

The malware that targeted Gadling's computer via emails also had several other Bhima-Koregaon accused, including Swamy and Sudha Bhardwaj copied on the mails, the forensic agency has claimed.

What The Report Says

The report, dated June 2021, was published by Arsenal Consulting based in Boston.

According to the report, Gadling's computer had been targetted for over two years via emails that he received, on which several like Stan Swamy were copied, NDTV reported.

The analysts reportedly diagnosed Gadling's hard drive to find proof of planting of incriminating evidence and reported that his system was compromised between February 2016 and November 2017.

It further says that at least 14 incriminating letters were planted on the computer by the same attacker who targeted Rona Wilson's system.

"It should be noted that this is one of the most serious cases involving evidence-tampering that Arsenal has ever encountered," reads the report, as quoted by NDTV.

The attacker reportedly made several attempts at compromising Mr Gadling's computer via email by 'sending him identical malware (but packaged differently)' through February 2016.

"Ultimately, on February 29, 2016, Mr Gadling executed this malware," the report reads, as quoted by NDTV.

The report further said that the ones copied on the malware-tainted email were the other accused arrested in the case, like Swamy and Bharadwaj.

