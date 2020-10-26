Bhim Army Chief Says Convoy Shot at in UP; Police Claims ‘Ruckus’

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad tweeted on Sunday, 25 October, saying his party's convoy was shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, ahead of the bypoll there.

"Opposition parties have become nervous with our candidate being fielded for the Bulandhshahr election. And today's rally especially worried them, because of which my convoy was shot at in a cowardly manner. This shows their desperation. They want to spoil the atmosphere, but we will not let this happen," Azad tweeted late on Sunday.

It was not clear if the Bhim Army chief was part of the convoy himself when it was allegedly attacked.

Meanwhile, the police said that there was a ruckus that erupted between workers of Azad Samaj Party and the AIMIM on Sunday.

"There are reports in media about shots being fired at Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekhar Azad. Occurrence of the incident has not been established. A ruckus erupted between workers of Azad Samaj Party and the AIMIM yesterday. If a complaint is filed, we'll register a case," Bulandshahr SSP SK Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party will be contesting the Bulandshahr bypoll with Haji Yamin as the candidate. His contestants will be BJP's Usha Sirohi and the Congress' Sushil Chaudhri. His party will also be fighting on 30 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)

