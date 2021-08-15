Bheemla Nayak First Glimpse: Pawan Kalyan’s Rowdy Entry On Thaman S’ Upbeat Music Is All We Need To Get Excited for the Film (Watch Video)

Pawan Kalyan will be seen as Bheemla Nayak in an untitled project which also stars Rana Daggubatti in a key role. The maker shares the first glimpse of Pawan's character on the occasion of Independence Day and it will surely make you excited for the film.

Check Out The First Glimpse Here:

Also Read | Vakeel Saab Box Office Update: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Roars in Theatres, Beats Thalapathy Vijay’s Master in Three Days - Reports