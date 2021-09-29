BHB vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Assam T20 2021 Match, September 29, 1:00 PM IST

BHB vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2021 between Barak Bravehearts and Subansiri Champs: Barak Bravehearts will have a face-off against Subansiri Champs in the upcoming match of the Assam T20 2021. Both the teams will be well-versed with the playing conditions as just like all the previous matches, this game will also be played at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 29, Wednesday at 1:00 PM IST.

Undoubtedly, Barak Bravehearts can be crowned as the most balanced and consistent team of Assam T20. The franchise have given a tough competition in the league as they have secured victory in five out of their seven league matches. With 24 points, Bravehearts are currently at the top of the points table.

Subansiri Champs have also been good in the T20 competition so far. The team has won four out of their seven league matches and is third in the points table. Subansiri Champs are on a three-match winning streak and they will be hoping to carry forward the same momentum in the game against Barak Bravehearts also.

Ahead of the match between Barak Bravehearts and Subansiri Champs; here is everything you need to know:

BHB vs SBC Telecast

The Barak Bravehearts vs Subansiri Champs match will not be broadcasted in India.

BHB vs SBC Live Streaming

The match between Barak Bravehearts and Subansiri Champs is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BHB vs SBC Match Details

The 24th match of the Assam T20 2021 will be played between Barak Bravehearts and Subansiri Champs at the Judges Field in Guwahati on September 29, Wednesday at 1:00 PM IST.

BHB vs SBC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Nibir Deka

Vice-Captain:Saahil Jain

Suggested Playing XI for BHB vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kunal Sakia

Batters: Saahil Jain, Nibir Deka, Subham Mandal, Soumyadeep Das

All-rounders: Swarupam Purkayastha, Pritam Das, Nipan Deka

Bowlers: Siddharth Sharma, Roshan Alam, Mekhail Doley

BHB vs SBC Probable XIs:

Barak Bravehearts: Ayush Agarwal, Nibir Deka, Swarupam Purkayastha, Parvez Aziz, Akash Sengupta, Dhrubajyoti Das, Nipan Deka, Roshan Alam, Darshan Rajbongshi, Wasiqur Rahman, Rajjakuddin Ahmed

Subansiri Champs: Nasir Ullah, Saahil Jain, Subham Mandal, Soumyadeep Das, Kunal Sakia, Raj Agarwal, Mekhail Doley, Siddharth Sharma, Sekhar Barman, Pritam Das, Vikram Rawat

