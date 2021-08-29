Bhavina Patel Bags Silver Medal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Paddler, Says ‘Her Journey is Motivating’
As the nation rejoices Bhavina Patel's silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Indian PM Narendra Modi congratulated the paddler for her feat. He took to Twitter and hailed the Indian stalwart. Check out the tweet below: Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavina Patel Bags Silver After Losing Gold Medal Match Against China’s Zhou Ying.
The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021
