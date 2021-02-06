‘Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata’ Trends on Twitter, Tata Group Chairman Humbly Requests People To Discontinue Such Campaigns
New Delhi, February 6: Ratan Tata, the Chairman of the Tata Group, on Saturday took to Twitter and requested users on the microblogging site to discontinue a campaign to confer the Bharat Ratna to him. The industrialist said that he was instead happy to be able to contribute to India's growth and prosperity. In response to trending hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata, the Chairman of the Tata Group said that he appreciates the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award.
"While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India's growth and prosperity," Tata said in a tweet. 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Ratan Tata Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes, Applauds Spirit of Mumbai on 12th Anniversary of Gruesome Terror Attack.
Here's the tweet by Ratan Tata:
— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) February 6, 2021
On Friday, the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata started trending on Twitter after motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra tweeted about the campaign to confer the highest civilian award to Ratan Tata. The Chairman of the Tata Group is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts. Soon after, Twitter was flooded with responses with the mention of the hashtag as Twitteratis extended full support to the trend to award the renowned businessman with India's highest civilian award.