Bhandara Becomes First District in Maharashtra to Be COVID-Free

Bhandara district on Friday, 6 August, became the first district in Maharashtra to be COVID-free after the only patient under treatment was discharged from the hospital and no new cases were reported during the day, the local administration said.

The district information officer said in a statement, tracing, testing and treatment along with proper planning and collective efforts have helped make Bhandara free of COVID after 15 months, news agency PTI reported.

The release added that 578 persons were tested for COVID in the last 24 hours and all of them returned a negative result. "There are no coronavirus patients in the district now."

The collective efforts of the administration and cooperation of people played an important role in making Bhandara free of the disease, District collector Sandip Kadam said.

Kadam added, "Although, the number of coronavirus patients in the district is zero today, people need to be careful in the coming days and follow COVID-19 protocols," PTI reported.

Meanwhile, district civil surgeon Dr RS Farooqui emphasised that COVID is a communicable disease and the only way to prevent its spread is to follow a set of protocols like wearing face mask, maintaining social distancing and hygiene.

So far, the district located in eastern Maharashtra has reported 59,809 COVID cases and 1,133 deaths, according to official figures.

(With inputs from PTI)

