Bhai Dooj 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Status, Cards

Diwali season is full of festivity. After Narak Chaturdashi/Chhoti Diwali, Diwali and Govardhan Puja comes Bhai Dooj. Also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika or Bhai Phonta, the festival is celebrated with much fervour in parts of India and Nepal.

Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival celebrated two days after Diwali. Similar to Raksha Bandhan, the festival of Bhai Dooj celebrates the beautiful bond shared by brothers and sisters.

Bhai Dooj 2020 Greetings & Quotes

“You can share your pain;

You can share your fears;

And you can share your happiness

Thanks for being a very understanding brother!

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!”









“My dear brother,

Thanks for spreading smiles everywhere

and making life so beautiful,

meaningful and happy.

Happy Bhai Dooj!”









