Bhagat Singh 114th birth anniversary: Social media users pay tribute to revolutionary leader

Indian freedom fighter and revolutionary leader Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary is observed and celebrated on 27 September. His name is synonymous with the revolutionary movement that highly contributed to India's freedom.

Born in 1907, Singh will always be remembered for his gusto and courage to stand up against British rule. He also gave a new direction to the Indian freedom struggle through his ideas and supreme sacrifice.

He gave his life for the country when he was just 23 years old. He was sentenced to death along with his close associates identified as Rajguru and Sukhdev. They were executed on the charges of assassinating British Police Officer John Saunders, who had planned a brutal police action on Lala Lajpat Rai.

Lesser-known facts about Bhagat Singh:

During his college days, Singh took part in several plays including Rana Pratap and Bharat-Durdasha. He was also appreciated for his acting skills.

There was a time when Bhagat Singh's parents wanted him to marry and settle down in life but he ran away to Kanpur.

When Bhagat Singh was in jail, he had fasted for 116 days. Despite being on fast, he used to complete his daily tasks like reading, writing books, visiting court every day, and even singing.

The popular patriotic slogan 'Inquilab Zindabad' was coined by Singh, which later became the freedom movement's calling.

When Bhagat Singh's mother went to visit him in jail, he was believed to be laughing loudly. Everyone around him was shocked. Most of them considered that he was close to death.

On the day of his execution, which is 23 March, 1931, Bhagat Singh was hanged an hour ahead of the official time. Reports suggest that the revolutionary leader was smiling at the time of hanging.

On the occasion of the 114th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, social media users paid tribute to the leader. Here are a few tweets:

Heartfelt tributes to the great revolutionary and freedom fighter " Shaheed E Azam Bhagat Singh Ji on his birth anniversary.#BhagatSinghJayanti pic.twitter.com/R5sAh741sv " Abu Asim Azmi (@abuasimazmi) September 27, 2021

My tributes to the revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed -e-Azam #BhagatSingh ji on his Birth anniversary. His Contributions & Sacrifices during the freedom struggle will always be remembered.#Inqlaab_Zindabad pic.twitter.com/pv7YHa6ica " Virendra Vashist ¤µ¥¤°¥¤¨¥¤¦¥¤° ¤µ¤¶¤¿¤·¥¤ (@vashistv) September 27, 2021

"They may kiII me, but they cannot kiII my ideas. They can crÏ sh my body, but they will not be able to crÏ sh my spirit" ~ Bhagat Singh Remembering him on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/0OV3RCJ8ZD " Sidharth Gill (@SidharthGill10) September 27, 2021

#bhagatsingh Bhagat Singh (28 September 1907 was a charismatic Indian revolutionary, professing socialism and atheism, whose two acts of violence against the British in India, hunger-strike in jail, and execution made him a folk hero in India. Jay Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uTBvNCFW65 " Sohonggupta (@sohonggupta) September 27, 2021

