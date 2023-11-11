Bhad Bhabie Shares Her ‘OnlyFans’ Income Statements, Shows Millions In Income From Racy Service
The girl who made the cultural catchphrase “Cash me outside, how ’bout that?” during a Dr. Phil appearance is apparently cashing in big time online.
Bhad Bhabie (aka Danielle Bregoli when she caused a sensation as a defiant adolescent on Dr. Phil) has since become a successful rap artist. On Thursday, she shared her first-year income from her OnlyFans subscription account.
The website offers access to intimate photos by celebrities for a fee. Celebrities leveraging it include Denise Richards, Bella Thorne, Cardi B, Trey Songz, and Tyga, among others.
Bhad Bhabie posted a screenshot to her Instagram Stories showing earnings for each month of 2021, when she first signed on to the service. She previously said she had earned $1 million in her first six hours on the platform. In 2022, she claimed she was worth $50 million thanks to OnlyFans. She charges $23.99 for access to her images.
In the screen shot posted on Thursday, the earnings show she earned $18,148,436.44 in her first month on the platform in April 2021.
The money dropped after that, but was still lucrative. She earned $6,878,249.13 in May 2021, then amounts declined from there. September and October of 2021, she earned more than $1 million per month, falling to $833,000 in November, the last month shown on Instagram.
Bhad Bhabie didn’t reveal the 2022 or 2023 totals.
Bhad Bhabie shows how much she earned from onlyfans in 2021 💰😳 pic.twitter.com/zikqftWFoi
— SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 8, 2023
