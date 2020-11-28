BHA vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Liverpool’s performance in Premier League 2020-21 have been quite impressive till now. The team have managed to win six out of nine matches and have a total of 21 points in their kitty. Brighton, on the other hand, need to up their game in the tournament. They have only won two matches and have nine points to their credit.

The Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Liverpool kick off is scheduled for 6 PM IST on Saturday, November 28. The match will be played at the Falmer Stadium.

Brighton and Liverpool have been on the winning end of their latest respective fixtures in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21. Brighton, on November 21, defeated Aston Villa by 2-1 while Liverpool beat Leicester City by 3-0 in the ongoing tournament.

BHA vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Brighton vs Liverpool: Broadcast and Live Streaming

Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Liverpool Hotspur match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Saturday November 28 at 6:00 PM IST. The match will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

BHA vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Brighton vs Liverpool:

BHA vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Brighton vs Liverpool Captain: Milner

BHA vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Brighton vs Liverpool Vice-Captain: Salah

BHA vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Brighton vs Liverpool Goalkeeper: Alisson

BHA vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Brighton vs Liverpool Defenders: White, Fabinho, Dunk, Robertson

BHA vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Brighton vs Liverpool Midfielders: Milner, Wijnaldum, Lallana

BHA vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Brighton vs Liverpool Strikers: Salah, Firmino, Mane

BHA vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Brighton probable lineup vs Liverpool: Ryan; White, Dunk, Webster; Veltman, Bissouma, Lallana, March; Trossard; Welbeck, Maupay

BHA vs LIV Premier League 2020-21, Liverpool probable lineup vs Brighton: Alisson; N Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane; Jota