BGT Live Shows Start Off With A Bang As Ant McPartlin Opens The Show With An Epic Tumble

Ant McPartlin takes a tumble on Britain's Got Talent

This year’s Britain’s Got Talent live shows got off with a bang – quite literally! – on Monday night, as presenter Ant McPartlin hit the deck during the first episode’s opening number.

During the first live show of the current series, Ant and Dec were seen sliding into view at the end of former champions Diversity’s opening routine.

However, it seems the Geordie might have been a tad overzealous, as he ended up losing his footing and landing straight on his bum.

While the cameras initially cut away from Ant as he brought himself back to his feet, later in the show, BGT repeated the tumble – this time in slow motion.

if the camera hadn't cut away that was a hell of a slip! 😂😅 #BGT Ant McPartlin pic.twitter.com/cdhFuKt08d — Danny Denay #FBPE #GTTO (@DannyDenay) May 29, 2023

“Let’s just take a look back,” his co-host Declan Donnelly joked, while Ant protested: “Nah, nah, you don’t want to see it in slow motion! Woah!”

After his initial tumble, Ant told viewers: “My back! If you didn’t catch that, that was quite a heavy fall.

He and Dec then did their usual introductions, with Ant then joking: “I don’t know if I am OK. I wet myself! And farted at the same time! But I’ll carry on.”

“I can confirm, he did fart, he did…” Dec then added.

Ant and Dec discussing the unfortunate start to the BGT live show

“Are your coccyx alright, Ant?” judge Amanda Holden then questioned, to which Ant said: “I dunno… I’ll tell you in the break.”

Monday night’s show saw singer Amy Lou being put through to the BGT final by the judges, while dancer Musa Motha was voted through to the next round of the competition by the public.

Britain’s Got Talent continues every night this week on ITV1 at 8pm.

