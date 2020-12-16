BGHL GBP NAV & Share buy back

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)
·4 min read

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 15 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€ 25.3230

£ 22.2647

Estimated MTD return

0.55 %

0.29 %

Estimated YTD return

10.58 %

7.89 %

Estimated ITD return

153.23 %

122.65 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€ 19.40

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-23.39 %

N/A

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 1,800.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-19.15 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

2,654

N/A

Average Price

€ 19.35

N/A

Range of Price

N/A

N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Shares Outstanding

13,577,050

294,495

Held in treasury

391,654

N/A

Shares Issued

13,968,704

294,495

Since the 1st of December 2020, the daily figures take into account the estimated impact of the conversion.

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)

€ 211.7768

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign supermax extension with Milwaukee Bucks

    The extension, which secures Antetokounmpo through the 2025-26 season, will pay the four-time All-Star $228.2 million on top of the $27.5 million he is owed this coming season.

  • Week 15 fantasy waiver wire: Grab Jalen Hurts while you still can

    Some offensive weapons and team defenses you could snatch from your league's waiver wire for semifinals week.

  • Raptors to allow a limited number of fans at home games in Tampa

    It won't be anywhere close to a packed Raptors home game in Toronto, but for the time being, there will be fans in Tampa.

  • Luka Doncic addresses weight-gain chatter: 'I’m not in my best shape'

    The 21-year-old MVP favorite is taking the criticism in stride.

  • Canadian Indigenous historian urges Canucks to retire 'orca' logo

    Sean Carleton is urging the Canucks to retire their logo out of respect for the Coast Salish nations, calling its use an example of cultural appropriation.

  • Scott Boras objects to MLB teams saying they lost money in 2020

    Boras spoke on a number of topics in his annual news conference, including the new Mets ownership, the DH in the NL and why MLB needs a CEO.

  • Police make arrests after theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from his father's home

    Police say they have made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend's father.

  • Giannis playing in Milwaukee over L.A. or Miami is a championship for the NBA

    Since Milwaukee was on pace to win 70 games last year before COVID hit, and players of Antetokounmpo’s caliber don’t just wander off Lake Michigan every day, it’s a great deal for the Bucks. It may be even a greater day for the NBA itself, however. 

  • Florida's Keyontae Johnson upgraded to stable condition, breathing on his own

    Johnson, the preseason SEC Player of the Year, had been in critical condition since collapsing on a basketball court on Saturday.

  • Amanda Nunes wants to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match

    Will Jake Paul back down from Amanda Nunes' challenge?

  • Report: Mark Messier loses $500K investment in Alberta cannabis company

    The former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers legend alleges his celebrity status was used for the company to gain instant credibility.

  • Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua: 'I’ll knock him out inside 3 rounds'

    Following Anthony Joshua’s impressive KO win against Kubrat Pulev, Tyson Fury took to social media to call him out. Ak & Barak discuss who would win in arguably the biggest fight in British boxing history?

  • 48-year-old Manny Ramirez is back in baseball Down Under

    SYDNEY, Australia — Manny Ramirez — yes, that Manny Ramirez — is back in baseball Down Under.The now 48-year-old former Boston Red Sox legend and 12-time Major League Baseball all-star is scheduled to begin the season on Thursday for the Sydney Blue Sox in the Australian Baseball League.Sydney manager Shane Barclay said the two-time World Series winner’s preparation for the season — his team opens the season against the defending champion Melbourne Aces — could not be faulted.“We knew there’d be a Manny show but it’s been a pleasure,” Barclay said Wednesday. “The buy-in from him (Ramirez) has been magnificent and just watching him swing a bat, you’re going ‘there’s no way this guy is 48’.“He’s an incredible athlete. He’s legit and here to play and bought in in every way. He’s going to hit some long balls this season.”Ramirez, who was the World Series MVP when the Red Sox broke their 86-year title drought in 2004, has played in the American minor leagues, as well as in China and Japan, since his MLB career ended.In 2009, Ramirez was suspended for 50 games for violating baseball’s drug policy. In 2011, Ramirez was informed by MLB of another violation of its drug policy and a 100-game suspension but he later appealed and the ban was reduced to 50 games.Ramirez has been joined in Sydney by New York Yankees hitting coach Rachel Balkovec on an off-season assignment. Balkovec is the first woman to perform that role in the MLB.Injuries hit Sydney hard at the end of last season as they missed the playoffs, winning just five of their last 22 games.“The culture that has been created this year is five steps up (on last season),” Barclay said. “It doesn’t win you an ABL trophy but it gives us the foundation we need to be knocking on the door most years. We’re a new club.”___More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportspire BallparkThe Associated Press

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 15 Best Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their best bets for Week 15 of the NFL season.

  • Mad Bets: Are the Warriors a good bet to miss the playoffs?

    Minty Bets & Jared Quay are joined by Hakeem Profit of WagerTalk to go through which teams will make the NBA Playoffs.

  • James Harden declines to speak with reporters after returning from trade hold-out

    Add pulling a Kyrie Irving, and an unflattering photo, to the Beard's drama in Houston.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 15 Prop Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • CONCACAF Champions League win not enough to extend Montreal Impact's season

    ORLANDO, Fla. — In a year stacked with adversity, a win wasn't quite enough for the Montreal Impact Tuesday night. The squad took a gritty 1-0 victory over Honduran club CD Olimpia in Orlando, where the final phases of the CONCACAF Champions League are being played in a “bubble.” But the two-leg quarterfinal is scored on aggregate and with Olimpia already holding 2-1 victory from the first outing in March, the Impact needed a two-goal victory to move on in the tournament.Olimpia will play either MLS side New York City FC or Mexico's Tigres in a semifinal match on Saturday.Montreal came into Tuesday's game as underdogs, with Olimpia riding a nine-game win streak in league play, and Impact coach Thierry Henry was proud of the effort his players put forward. "We performed. … They tried, they battled, they came back, they crossed the ball, they head the ball, they went in," he said.“We beat a team that didn’t lose for a very long time. And rightly so, by the way, because we deserved to win. But we didn’t score the second goal."It had been nearly a month since the Impact last played. The team was ousted from the Major League Soccer playoffs by the New England Revolution on Nov. 20. The long layoff seemed apparent at times on Tuesday, with Montreal turning over the ball and reacting late. The Impact seemed to shake the rust off at the break and struck early into the second half when Olimpia lost track of a rebound at the top of the penalty box. Amar Sedjic deftly swept it up and got a quick shot off, sailing into the bottom right corner of the net to put Montreal up 1-0. The 24-year-old midfielder had two goals in 14 appearances for the Impact during the MLS regular season. Montreal was forced to deal with the absences of some scoring threats throughout the year, including Lassi Lappalainen (season-ending shoulder injury) and Saphir Taider (transferred to a Saudi Arabian club mid-season). The club also decided against picking up an option on Bojan Krkic for next season and the Spanish midfielder in turn opted not to play for the Impact in the Champions League.Sejdic has worked hard in training and taken advantage of an opportunity to be in the starting lineup, Henry said. “He has a brain for the game. And that’s always a plus. When you can think quicker and see quicker, you don’t need to run fast," the coach said. "He’s very important to us at the minute.”Several other Impact players had chances to add a crucial second goal Tuesday, including a late free kick by Mustafa Kizza that was nearly tipped in by Rudy Camacho in injury time. Goalkeeper Clement Diop stopped Olimpia's sole on-target shot to give Montreal a chance, but the Impact ultimately couldn't bury the ball behind Honduran 'keeper Edrick Mejivar, who had three saves. Winning but not advancing is bittersweet, Sejdic said. “At the end of the day, you can’t say that we didn’t leave it all out there," he said. "Guys were fighting, guys were winning second balls, guys were making runs in the box. The final product just wasn’t there when it needed to be. And it is what it is.”Despite the result, Sejdic said the game shows glimmers of what could be on the horizon for the Impact. “We fought, we fought hard," he said. "You can take a little bit of an optimistic point of view in seeing what this group has to offer. There’s a good foundation that we can build off of in this group and kind of apply that for the 2021 year.”Henry, a rookie head coach, sees hope in the way his group has responded this year. Though they had to play under unusual conditions — including living for nearly three months in Harrison, N.J., due to border restrictions — the group has never given up, he said. Instead, the club made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.“This team is brave, wants to play, fight. So we have to keep on doing that. And way better, obviously," Henry said. "We came short, but there’s a lot of positives to take from this season to take into next season.”NOTES: Montreal defenders Luis Binks and Kizza were both shown yellow cards for unsporting behaviour before the halftime whistle. Teammates Romell Quioto and Zachary Brault-Guillard joined them in the referee's book in the second half. … Olimpia's Deybi Flores was shown the yellow card for unsporting behaviour in the 74th minute. … A total of 273 days elapsed between the first and second legs of the quarterfinal. … Jean-Aniel Assi, 16, made his debut for the Impact, coming on in the 82nd minute. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Stanford's Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt as winningest women's hoops coach

    The Stanford coach credits Summitt for her help in reaching the record.

  • Dahl heads to Rangers | FastCast

    David Dahl signs a one-year deal with the Rangers, plus Aaron Boone joins Hot Stove to discuss the offseason on this edition of FastCast