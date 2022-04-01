BGHL (GBP): Estimated NAV(s)

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)
·3 min read
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP)

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 31/03/2022.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€ 28.4551

£ 24.6916

Estimated MTD return

0.02 %

0.00 %

Estimated YTD return

-2.55 %

-2.42 %

Estimated ITD return

184.55 %

146.92 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Rantanen scores go-ahead goal, Avalanche beat Sharks 4-2

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 7:43 remaining, Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night. Andre Burakovsky, Darren Helm and Alex Newhook also added goals for the Avalanche, who earned victory No. 27 at Ball Arena this season. They’re one away from tying the franchise record for home victories set in 2000-01 and matched in 2017-18. Timo Meier and Brent Burns had goals for a Sharks team that

  • Soccer fan says 'it's God's plan' as Canadian men seal World Cup qualification on home soil

    Soccer fans could not contain their excitement on Sunday after watching Canada's men's team beat Jamaica 4-0 to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored the first three goals, which were followed by a Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute. The Canadian team missed out on World Cup qualification in a loss Thursday in Costa Rica, but fans at Sunday's game say it was a blessing in disguise. Nick Maffeo says he's happy they did not

  • Petr Mrazek taking his shot at redemption after up and down season

    While the Maple Leafs wait on the return of Jack Campbell, fellow goaltender Petr Mrazek has made solid back-to-back starts and received a standing ovation from the Toronto faithful at Scotiabank Arena. After making it through waivers, Petr Mrzaek is slowly gaining the trust of his teammates and fans alike.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs find motivation from Canada's World-Cup clinching performance

    TORONTO — The Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers were enough of a motivating factor for Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But having the Canadian men's soccer team clinch its first spot in the World Cup since 1986 with a 4-0 win against Jamaica down the road at BMO Field an hour before puck drop provided a neat sporting backdrop to the Maple Leafs' determined 5-2 victory on Sunday. There was a buzz among the 18,939 at Scotiabank Arena before the game, and the Maple Leafs admitte

  • Vasilevskiy, Lightning storm past Islanders 4-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn scored second-period goals to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday. Ross Colton and Mikhail Sergachev added third-period goals for the Lightning, (41-18-6), who have won two straight after a three-game losing streak. Iyla Sorokin made 18 saves on 20 shots in the first two periods and Semyon Varlamov stopped 12 shots in the third for the Islanders, whose lone goal was