BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
·4 min read
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR)

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 31 May 2022.

Estimated NAV

 

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Estimated NAV

€    28.4435

£    24.7366

Estimated MTD return

-1.35 %

-1.22 %

Estimated YTD return

-2.59 %

-2.25 %

Estimated ITD return

184.44 %

147.37 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

€    22.60

N/A

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

-20.54 %

N/A

 

 

 

Sterling Shares

Amsterdam (AEX)

London (LSE)

Market Close

N/A

GBX 2,000.00

Premium/discount to estimated NAV

N/A

-19.15 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

Range of Price

N/A

N/A

           

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Number of shares

N/A

N/A

Average Price

N/A

N/A

BGHL Capital

BGHL Ordinary Shares

Euro Shares

Sterling Shares

Shares Outstanding

12,316,588

130,254

Held in treasury

N/A

N/A

Shares Issued

12,316,588

130,254

Estimated BG Fund NAV

Class B Euro Shares (estimated)

€   246.4855

Class GBP A Shares (estimated)

£   131.7666

The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL.

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389 Email : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;

  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • Cyclist dies in B.C.'s Central Okanagan a week before province-wide biking event

    A crash that killed a cyclist in B.C.'s Central Okanagan happened a week before the Go By Bike Week, an annual province-wide event that celebrates cycling as a form of commute. Kelowna RCMP said they responded Tuesday morning to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Parkinson Drive, in the northern part of the city near Ellison Lake, where a 70-year-old male cyclist was hit by a car and died at the scene. In an emailed statement to CBC News, Mounties said the man attempted to cross the high

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Stephen Ames takes 2-shot lead in Senior PGA Championship

    BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Stephen Ames shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over fellow Canadian Mike Weir and 64-year-old Bernhard Langer into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship. Ames had a 12-under 202 total at Harbor Shores Resort. “I enjoyed the way I played, the way I handled myself, first of all,” Ames said. “Second, I hit the ball right where I was looking at it all day — that helps, obviously. And again, I made some nice putts, which is obviously a key to

  • Marchand has surgery on hips, to miss start of '22-23 season

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand had surgery on both hips on Friday and is expected to be out six months, meaning he would miss the start of next season. The team said Marchand had arthroscopic surgery to repair the cartilage in his hips. Marchand had 32 goals and 48 assists last season. He added four goals and seven assists in the playoffs, when the Bruins lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Associated Press

  • Delierre aiming for a third national title as national squash playdowns go outdoors

    After two decades on the Pro Squash Association tour, Shawn Delierre's career plan took a detour at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the sports world on hold, the Montreal native wanted to help the worsening situation in Quebec's hospitals and long-term care homes. He became a Canadian Red Cross support aide so he could help at various living facilities in the province. It led to more training and eventually a full-time job as a nurse's assistant. Now that tour play has resumed, Delierre

  • Robert Lewandowski says time at Bayern Munich is 'over'

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be over. The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at a news conference ahead of his national team’s training camp on Monday that a transfer would be the best outcome for all sides. “As of today one thing is certain, that my story with Bayern Munich is over and after everything that took place in recent months I cannot imagine further good cooperation," said Lewandowski, whose contract with t

  • Finland defeats Canada in overtime 4-3 to win World Hockey Championship

    TAMPERE — Sakari Manninen scored in overtime to lift host Finland to a 4-3 win over Canada in a wild gold-medal game at the men’s World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Finland also got two goals from Mikael Granlund and another from Joel Armia. Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, while Matt Barzal chipped in with three assists. The Finns held a 3-1 lead late in the third before the Canadians struck for two goals with their goaltender pulled. Whitecloud scored with 2:1

  • Twitter user shares heartwarming story from Nazem Kadri's junior days

    As the hockey world rallies around Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, a Twitter user shared a touching story from the forward's junior hockey days.

  • Veteran forward Jason Spezza announces retirement, will join Maple Leafs front office

    TORONTO — Veteran Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement Sunday after a 19-season NHL career. The 38-year-old is moving into the Maple Leafs’ front office as a special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas. Taken second overall by Ottawa in the 2001 draft, Spezza spent his first 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators before joining the Dallas Stars in 2014 and Toronto in 2019. Spezza recorded 995 points (363 goals and 632 assists) in 1,248 career regular-season NHL games, with another 76 po

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • Canadian Damian Warner wins sixth straight Gotzis decathlon event

    GÖTZIS, Austria — Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner won the 2022 Hypo Meeting Gotzis with a score of 8,797. This was the sixth year the London, Ont,, native has won the Gotzis decathlon event, not including the 2020 competition cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner finished 350 points ahead of second-place finisher Lindon Victor of Grenada. He won primarily on the strength of his sprinting, finishing first in both the 100-metre dash and 110-metre hurdles. Warner also finished sec

  • McDavid scores in OT, Oilers down Flames to win Battle of Alberta and advance to WCF

    CALGARY — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl dominated the first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years. It was fitting Edmonton's dynamic duo combined to end it. McDavid scored off a slick Draisaitl setup at 5:03 of overtime Thursday as the Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 to win their second-round series 4-1. "Hard to put into words what that one meant to me," McDavid said. "The guys did a great job of hanging in there all night. Definitely wasn't our best effort, but we stuck in there. Go

  • Blue Jays designate Ryan Borucki for assignment amid struggles

    Ryan Borucki's time with the Blue Jays appears to be over.